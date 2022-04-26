KILLEN — Clyde Young Alexander, 65, of Killen died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his residence.
A graveside service will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10 a.m. at Center Star Cemetery with Bro. Greg Cook officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
