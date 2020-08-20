RUSSELLVILLE
Mr. Clyde Burl Johnson was born January 3, 1949 to Omer Lester Johnson and Vivian Catherine Johnson in Colbert County, Alabama. He graduated from Russellville High School and Calhoun Community College and pursued a career in welding. He was certified in all phases of welding. He was a very intelligent individual and was respected by peers, students, and industrial contacts throughout north Alabama. He worked in the industrial sector including shipbuilding operations in Louisiana and Mobile, AL. He completed his master’s level at the University of North Alabama and taught welding programs at Russellville High School, Franklin County Vocational School, and Northwest Shoals for 23 years.
Clyde passed away August 18, 2020 after a long struggle with health issues.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville.
Survivors include one older brother, James Omer Johnson, Sr.; one niece, Catherine Ann Bookout and two nephews, James Omer Johnson, Jr. and Stephen N. Johnson; and seven great-nieces and nephews and many cousins surrounding the Russellville area.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister, Nancy P. Johnson.
The family requests no flowers and that any donations be made to his home church Jonesboro Baptist Church, Russellville.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
