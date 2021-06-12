HALEYVILLE — Clyde Floyd Chambers, 79, died June 10, 2021. Visitation is noon until 2 p.m. service Sunday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Burial to follow in Ireland Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

