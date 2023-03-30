TOWN CREEK — Clyde Hayes Dawson, 74, died March 28, 2023. No public visitation. Graveside service will be today at 3 p.m. at King Cemetery, Town Creek with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. He was marred to Audrey Dawson for 50 years.

