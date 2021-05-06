LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Clyde Jackson McCarson, 75, died April 29, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunn United Methodist Church. Funeral will follow Friday at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Fall River Cemetery with Military Honors at graveside. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

