BRILLIANT — Clyde Linley, 93, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Sunday, at Marion County Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.