RUSSELLVILLE — Clyde Oneal Hallmark passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Clyde shared 59 loving years of marriage with his precious wife Laura Jean Hallmark.
Clyde was born on October 6, 1939 to Lawson and Pearl Hallmark. Clyde was retired from Tennessee Valley Authority. He loved attending Valley Grove Baptist Church in Tuscumbia. He enjoyed playing checkers and was an Alabama state checker champion and was runner-up in the Masters Division of the Alabama state competition numerous times. Clyde also enjoyed watching Alabama Football, and eating breakfast with his friends. He was a member of the Newburg Masonic Brotherhood. Throughout his life, he loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports and musical events and, later, watching his great-grandchildren grow.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Laura Jean Hallmark; his children, Shonda Baggette (Steve), Ken Hallmark (Janna), and Susie Tverberg (Sander); his grandchildren, Trevor Hallmark (Tiffany), Braeden Netherton (Hunter), Kelby Hallmark (Jade), Kinleigh Powell (Graham), and Connor Baggette; his great-grandchildren, Case and Ripken Hallmark, Baylor and Boston Netherton, Darby and Dax Hallmark, and Mary Charles Powell; his siblings, Carrie Box, Donnie Corsby, Stella Hallmark, Vera Vandiver, and Vada Landers.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lawson and Pearl Hallmark, and siblings, Vester Hallmark, Chester Hallmark, Lassie Box, Melvin Hallmark, Otis Hallmark, and Judy Gargis.
Services will be held at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and the funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. He will be buried in Poplar Creek Cemetery. Officiants will be Greg Beasley and Coy Hallmark.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Hallmark, Kelby Hallmark, Connor Baggette, Wesley Vaughn, Tony Hallmark, and Jeff Gargis.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kelly, Dr. Ridgeway, Matt Montgomery CNPR, and Greta Boutwell and Michelle Williams of Hospice of North Alabama.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
