ANDERSON — Clydie Nell Fincher, 91, died March 3, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery.
