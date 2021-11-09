RUSSELLVILLE — Cody Allen Gasaway, 32, died November 5, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Springs Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.