MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE — Cody Blane Reynolds, 30, died September 25, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mount Olive Cemetery. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

