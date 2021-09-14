LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Cody Bryant Inman, 26, died September 11, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the church with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Neal Funeral Home will be directing.

