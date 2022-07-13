FLORENCE — Cody Dwayne Phillips, 26, died July 10, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery.

