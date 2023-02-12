RUSSELLVILLE — Cody Eugene “Hot Sauce” Yearwood, 29, died February 5, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

