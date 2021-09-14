TUSCUMBIA — James Cody Farmer, 25, of Tuscumbia, passed away September 9, 2021. His visitation will be Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Cody was preceded in death by his mother, Melvalina Morelock.
He is survived by his fathers, Brian Brandenburg and Lee Farmer; brothers, Lee Lane, Rodney Farmer, Brian Brandenburg, Jr., Brayden Brandenburg, and Brenten Brandenburg; grandmother, Joyce Farmer; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
