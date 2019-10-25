BIRMINGHAM
Cody Michael Adams, 26, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away October 21, 2019. Born in Fort Riley, Kansas, he had lived in Alabama for the past three years after moving from Belmont, Mississippi. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Technology at Northwest Shoals Community College and was employed by UAB Hospital. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 2011 - 2014.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Kristen LeeAnn Adams; father-in-law, David Hicks; mother, Diana Harrison; sister, Katie Bridges; uncle and aunt, Shawn and Cathy Adams; cousin, Noah Adams; grandmother, Darlene Banks and husband, Willie; and friends.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented