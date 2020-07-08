MOULTON
Colbert Eugene Garrett, 69 of Moulton, AL, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was a native of Franklin County and was a retired timber buyer for International Paper.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12-2:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at the church with interment in Moulton Memory Gardens. Elliott Brown Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aussie and Gladys Garrett; adopted parents, Wayne and Jane Hamilton; brothers, Billy, Melvin and Jessie Garrett, Jimmy and David Stricklin; sister, Rebecca Turbyfill.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Poston Garrett; daughters, Carla Bailey (Darell) and Sarah Garrett; grandchildren, Roselyn and Mason Bailey; brothers, Ricky Stricklin (Vanessa); sisters, Patsy Watkins (Roger), Reba Thrasher (David) and Teresa Brooks; and granddog, Jasper.
Pallbearers will be Steve Poston, Gary Devaney, Billy Joe Borden, Donnie Johnson, James Turbyfill and Richard Waits.
