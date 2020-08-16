SHEFFIELD
Colleen Garrity Wallace, 84 of Sheffield, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Bill Bedsole officiating.
Colleen was born and raised in New Orleans where she met her soon to be husband “A.J.” in high school and they married while he was a student at LSU. They were soon blessed with three sons, Scott, Mitchell, and Keith. They moved to Sheffield after her husband transferred to Muscle Shoals with The Industrial Supply Company. She and her husband started a restaurant (New Orleans Transfer), bringing their love of the Bayou to the Shoals. The restaurant soon became a favorite with their famous gumbo, po boys, and bread pudding. A.J. and Colleen passed their cooking knowledge to Mitch who operated the restaurant until 2018. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield.
The true love of her life was her husband, her children, her church, and her friends. She was very creative in the Arts. She enjoyed painting, creating jewelry and many other creations. To keep her mind active, she enjoyed working puzzles with her sons.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. “A.J.” Wallace; her three sons, Scott and Mitch who passed away in 2018, and Keith who passed away at the age of five of Leukemia; her mother, Jimmie Holmes Garrity; father, Louis Gerald Garrity, Sr.; and stepmother, Mary Agnes Garrity.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jackie Wallace (Scott); her best friend, Nan Meeks; her sisters-in-law, Mitzi Cosse and Irene Zeairs; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Honorary pallbearers are David Meeks, Robert Mullen, Keith Mullen, Tim McMullin, Dannie Gardner, Joey Plunk, Bobby Gallaway, Gary Highfield, Robby Pinkston, and Allen Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
