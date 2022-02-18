TUSCUMBIA — Coleman Donald Patterson, 83, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Coleman was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and of Laborers Local No. 366, Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Patterson; sisters, Willomina, Hilda, Mildred, and Norene; brothers, James and Johnny; and parents, Henry and Maggie Patterson.
Coleman is survived by his children, Glenn Patterson (Kelli), David Taylor (Kerri), and Kaye Balentine (Jerry); grandchildren, Adam, Katie, Kristen, Beth, Lee, Kole, Riley, Nick, Brittany, and Kelly; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the staff and nurses at Encompass Hospice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented