FLORENCE — Coleman Earl Kimbrell, 90, passed away on January 16. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Kimbrell and Gracie Ensor Kimbrell, and brothers, Sam and Clayton Kimbrell. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bobbie Williams Kimbrell and four children: Major Stan Kimbrell, USAF Ret. (Bridgette), Pulaski; Gregg Kimbrell, Bridge City, TX; Eric Kimbrell (Beth), Florence; and Karen Kimbrell Dillard (Brian), Hoover. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jason Kimbrell (Amanda) and Katie Kimbrell Ramirez (Joe), Houston; Lauren Kimbrell Sams (Brent), Lodi, CA; Andrew Kimbrell (Bekah) and Sarah Holland Kimbrell, Florence; Cole Dillard, Wilson Dillard, and Claire Dillard, Hoover; and two great-grandchildren: Anna Blair Kimbrell, Florence, and Rhys Sams, Lodi, CA.
Coleman was born on a hardscrabble farm of 40 acres on November 11, 1930, near the town of Jasper, Alabama, where he grew up in the midst of the Great Depression. He often said he heard some people claim they grew up poor and didn’t know they were, yet he acutely felt and knew that his family was poor. As a teen, Coleman acquired an old pump organ from a great aunt and learned how to repair it, leading to a hobby of restoring these instruments that continued for the rest of his life and for which he gained international recognition.
In 1950, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War Conflict and because he knew how to type, was made the company clerk, attaining the rank of corporal. After the Army, he attended Freed-Hardeman College, Samford University, and Birmingham School of Law. Years later, he graduated with a BA from Athens State College, but never ceased to be a student of many disciplines.
He met his wife, Bobbie Williams, in 1955 and they married on January 1, 1956, sixty-five years ago this month. He started a career in Birmingham as a compliance officer with the U.S. Department of Labor, and he and Bobbie and their family moved to Florence, where he established an office serving the Shoals and many outlying counties. He retired in 1989 after a distinguished career.
He continued his hobby of restoring antique pump organs, completing more than 300 of them, and was internationally known for his work. His clients included celebrities such as Roy Acuff and Grammy recipient John Paul White. His restorations reside in Helen Keller’s home, Ivy Green; the home of jazz legend W.C. Handy; and in 64 different historical places and museums throughout the U.S. He was an officer of and contributor to the International Reed Organ Society. He published more than thirty articles, and was the 7th recipient of the ROS Lifetime Membership Award.
When his wife, Bobbie, retired as a school psychologist, Coleman and she spent many happy years traveling. Together they visited more than 25 countries, including Japan, Russia, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Britain and many others. He especially enjoyed his daily meetings around the “philosopher’s table” at the YMCA and loved to converse with others. He and Bobbie were members of Jackson Heights Church of Christ, as well as UNA’s Learning in Retirement classes.
As one who sought to evoke smiles from others, he frequently attempted to tell loosely scripted jokes, though the greatest laughs were from his family, when he inevitably messed up a punchline or omitted some crucial detail. He laughed heartily at himself along with them. For his own unscripted, spontaneous humor, his delivery of wit, wisdom, and intellect remained spot-on until the end of his life. In addition to spreading happiness with his humor, he often enthusiastically belted out hymns such as “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” despite an acknowledged inability to stay in key.
He would have appreciated a large celebration of his life at his memorial service, but he also recognized the inherent dangers of present congregating. Coleman was a superspreader of smiles, but would not wish his memorial to be a potential superspreader of Covid. As such, visitation at Elkins Funeral Home Saturday, January 23, will be limited to family. A small graveside service with military honors will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial at 2:00 and will include some favorite hymns played by his friend Jerry Taylor on a portable pump organ. Coleman’s niece, Dr. Marti Kimbrell Williams, of Ft. Worth, will officiate.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to any honorable charity.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented