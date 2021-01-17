FLORENCE — Coleman Earl Kimbrell, 90, died Saturday, January 16, 2021. A graveside service will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, 2 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Marti Kimbrell Williams officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

