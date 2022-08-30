FLORENCE — Coleman Stricklin, Jr., 98, of Florence joined the love of his life, Beatrice Stricklin, Sunday, August 28, 2022, with his loving daughter by his side.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 2 PM at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dale Cohen officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Stricklin was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army in New York and Washington. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company as a Supervisor. He was a 32 degree Mason. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and in previous years was a member of the Administration Board and an Usher. He loved working in his yard and won the Florence Beautification Award. He loved his family but most of all God. He was a devoted husband and father.
He was preceded in death in November 2020 by his wife of 71 years, Beatrice Whitehurst Stricklin; parents, Coleman and Minnie Elliott Stricklin, Sr; sister, Verlon Holland; brothers, Charlie Stricklin, Willie Stricklin, and Jimmy Stricklin.
Mr. Stricklin is survived by his daughter, Patricia Stricklin; sister, Johnnie Stacy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
