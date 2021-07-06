SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Colin Patrick Black Sr., 54, died July 2, 2021. Shackelford Funeral Directors, Savannah, TN, is assisting the family. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Myrtice (Harris) Black.

