SHEFFIELD — Colleen G. Wallace, 84, died August 13, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

