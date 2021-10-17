FLORENCE
Colonel Charlie James, Jr., 83, formerly of Florence, Alabama passed away on October 8, 2021, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He will be funeralized on Friday, October 15, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville, and buried in Veterans Cemetery.
Charlie James, affectionately called “Bugger”, was born on February 5, 1938 to Charlie James and Cleo(Hawkins) Coleman. He grew up in the Stewart Springs area of northwest Florence and excelled in academics at Burrell-Slater High School. He graduated in 1956 and continued his education at Talladega College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Charlie James joined the faculty of his alma mater and taught for two years in Florence City Schools. He then worked in industry as a chemist and enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served 20+ years attaining the rank of Colonel. After retirement, he worked in a ROTC program at a local college and served diligently in his church in many capacities. He enjoyed jazz music especially at the WC Handy Festival in his hometown.
In 1965 he married Delores Leach and the were the parents of two children, Charles, who predeceased him, and Cheryl Jeanette. although they traveled all over the world in the military, they never forgot their Florence, Alabama roots. They were always in attendance at Burrell School reunions, Class of 1956 events, W.C. Handy festivals, as well as family gatherings. Charlie always kept connected to his classmates, colleagues former students, friends and family.
Additionally, preceding him in death were his der sister, Margaret Jean Austin; his parents; and his in-laws, John and Geraldine Leach.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Delores; daughter, Cheryl; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; uncles; aunts; nieces;nephews; cousins; close classmates, John Humes and Billy Gabriel; and friensds. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.
