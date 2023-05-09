RUSSELLVILLE — Colton Levi Jennings entered this world sleeping at 11:54 p.m. on Wednesday, May 03, 2023. He was 7 lbs 5 oz. and 23” of pure perfection. He was surrounded by family and friends, covered with prayers, and cradled by Jesus.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
