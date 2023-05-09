RUSSELLVILLE — Colton Levi Jennings entered this world sleeping at 11:54 p.m. on Wednesday, May 03, 2023. He was 7 lbs 5 oz. and 23” of pure perfection. He was surrounded by family and friends, covered with prayers, and cradled by Jesus.

