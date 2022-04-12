FLORENCE — Colton Smith Chambers died April 7, 2022. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park. Colton was the son of Dustin and Haley Chambers. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.