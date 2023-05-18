F.5.18.23 Columbus Coker.jpg
FLORENCE — Columbus Arthur Coker, 97, of Florence, passed away May 16, 2023, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Facility. He was a carpenter at TVA, a member of the Carpenters Union, a former board member and founder of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Facility & North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, a Cattlemen member for 60-plus years, and World War II veteran of the United States Navy.

