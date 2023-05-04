TUSCUMBIA — A soldier, teacher, and leader in his church — Julian O. Minor, the only son of the late Winfield and Frankye Minor, was born September 18, 1933, in Colbert County, Alabama. Julian began his education at Sterling High School, where his mother taught, attending grades first through sixth before transferring to Trenholm High School to be with his friends. While at Trenholm, Julian participated in every sport, but football was his favorite. After graduating in 1951, he attended Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, where he continued to play football. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Western Kentucky University.
