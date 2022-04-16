FLORENCE — Commander Jessie Frank Qualls, 79, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Public viewing will be from noon-8 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Visitation with the family will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at Mt. New Home MB Church, Leighton. Burial will follow in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date.

