WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Connie Deneice Riley Anderson, 58, died August 4, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 and Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. She was the wife of John Timothy Anderson.

