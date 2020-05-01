TUSCUMBIA — Connie Marie Ledlow, 85, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born December 20, 1934 to Leadville Cicero and Leala Byrd, who preceded her in death. Connie worked as a registered nurse for 55 years and was a member of Valdosta Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Claudie Byrd and sister, Mary Byrd James.
Connie is survived by her loving husband, Pruitt Ledlow; sons, John Ledlow and Tim Ledlow (Debra); grandchildren, Nikki Ledlow, Christie Ledlow-Hodges (David), Tim Ledlow, Jr. (April); and great-granddaughter, Emma-Beth Ledlow.
Pallbearers will be W.C. James, Joe James, Ray James and David Hodges.
Because of the state health restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend a public gathering, there will be a private service for the family at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Brother Jeff Newton officiating. Interment will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute for the family and to view the livestream of the service on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Valdosta Baptist Church, 103 E. Marion St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Commented