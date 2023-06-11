ATHENS — Connie Lynn Shands Lindsey, 63, dies Friday, June 9, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 5-8 p.m.,at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with burial in Crossroads Cemetery. She was a member of Cloverdale Congregational Methodist Church.

