TUSCUMBIA — Connie Mae Aycock Lewis, 86, died May 19, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

