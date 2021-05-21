TUSCUMBIA — Connie Mae Aycock Lewis, 86, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darrell Pace officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Connie was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charlie Lewis; grandson, Kent Hays; son-in-law, Steve Howard; parents, John and Hazel Aycock; brothers, Ray, Roy, and John Robert Aycock; sisters, Dean Saint, Lois Hardwick, Shirley Crosswhite, Beatrice Boatwright, and Mary Willingham; and two great-grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her children, Nancy Hearn (Jeffty), Steve Lewis (Judy), Tim Lewis (Gina), and Kathy Howard; grandchildren, Dr. Sid Hearn, Paul Hearn, Patrick Hearn, Stefanie Lewis, Courtney Kelly, Ashley Brown, Jamie Liles, Charlie Lewis, Katie Howard, Anna Green, Chuck Hays, Justin Hays, Matthew Howard, and Jonathan Howard; and 29 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Connie’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
We would like to thank Dr. Isbell, Dr. Mansell, and Dr. Wells, as well as the 2nd Floor Nurses, ICU Nurses, and 4th Floor Nurses of Helen Keller Hospital for the excellent care given to our mother during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
