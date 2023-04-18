Connie Joe McDaniel, 53, of Waterloo, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 18th, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be at Bumpass Creek Cemetery.
Connie was a native of Colbert County and was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Viola McDaniel and brother-in-law, Anthony Scott.
She is survived by her children, Justin McDaniel (Kelli) and Nikki McDaniel; father of her children, Tim Allison; brothers, Richard McDaniel (Cindy), Donny McDaniel (Lisa), and Leonard McDaniel (Betty Sue); Starlene Davis (Frankie), Debbie Howard (Donnie), Sherri Speegle (Chris), Terri Caldwell (Larry), and Margaret Scott; grandchildren, Presley, Harper, Lilith, Bodie, Renay, and Gunner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Lenord Caldwell, Frankie Davis, Jr., Derek McDaniel, Kevin Scott, Brandon McDaniel, Isaac Howard, and Kyle Scott.
