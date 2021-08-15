TUSCUMBIA — Connie Ivadell Riddle, 67, passed away August 13, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, August 16, 2021, from noon - 2 p.m., with service starting at 2 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home. The burial will follow in, Shoals Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband, Manuel Riddle.

