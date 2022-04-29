FLORENCE — Mr. Connie Rogers “Joe” Baugh, 71, Florence, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was born on April 14, 1951 to the late Mr. Levi and Sarah A. Baugh.
Joe was a 1971 graduate of Waterloo High School and a dedicated employee of the former Hon Company. He was a longtime member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of Florence.
Survived by his daughter, Connitha Baugh, Anderson, SC; two brothers, Anthony (Darletta) Baugh, Country Club Hills, IL and James Baugh of Florence, Alabama; three sisters, Lula Mae Oates of Florence, AL, Joyce Nell Baugh of Chicago, IL and Mildred Hampton of Muscle Shoals, AL; sister-in-law, Delois Poole-Baugh of Bellwood, IL; aunts, Jessiephine Walker, Martha Smith, Eliza Smith, Mary Ruth Baugh and Bettie Smith, all of Florence, AL, Virginia Smith and Odessa Smith, Chicago, IL; nephews, Perrin Cole (Tomeisha) of Huntsville, AL and Clifton Sims of Country Club Hills, IL; devoted nieces, Libby Johnson (Nelson), Jala Baugh, Regina Oates and Tatia Oates, all of Florence, AL and Teresa Oates-Roach (Gary) of Muscle Shoals, AL and Sheila Poole-Penter of Chicago, IL. A host of great-nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Countryside Healthcare inLawrenceburg, TN who cared and loved on him for the past 15 years, his caretakers when he was home, Larry Stanford and Andy “Bear” Thompson and to Thompson and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Mr. Baugh will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, AL, Rev. Trevor Crenshaw, officiating. Burial in Galilee Cemetery, Florence, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 2:00 p.m. Public viewing will be today, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
