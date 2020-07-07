MUSCLE SHOALS — Dorothy Colleen “Connie” Spurny, 97, of Muscle Shoals, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Connie was born in Kansas City, MO and was a retired nurse. She built B-25s during WWII, especially for the raid on Tokyo. She was preceded in death her husband, Retired Master-Chief, USN, Milton Spurny. She was also preceded in death by her grandsons, Jerry Matthew Clarke and Josh Turner, Jr.
Connie is survived by her sons, Steven Anthony Ellis of Northport, FL and Brent Alan Ellis; daughters, Judy Carol Clarke (Jerry) of Muscle Shoals, AL, Bonnie Sher of Vanburen, AR and Shawna Suzanne Ballenger (Rick) of Columbia, MO; nieces, Cindy Chappelle Green (Larry) and Carol Claeys; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented