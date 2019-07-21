LEXINGTON, AL — Connie Sue Newton, 57 of Lexington, Alabama, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence. Miss Newton was born June 11, 1962 in Lauderdale County.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens, Alabama, with Don Miller, Mike Ezekiel and Lonell Plyer officiating. With burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation is from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, at Spry Funeral Home. Survivors include mother, Nettie Sue Newton of Lexington; sisters, Carol Legg of Anderson, Kaye Lard of Florence, and Janet Ezekiel and husband David of Florence; bother, William (Bud) Newton and wife, Dawn of Rogersville; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, David Legg and Gary Lard.
She was preceded in death by her fatrher, Chester Newton; grandparents, Hersel and Dovie Dison, and Reeder and Elsie Newton; and uncles, Herman Dison and Richard Dison.
We would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their Love and Care.
Pallbearers will be David Ezekiel, David Legg, Mike Ezekiel, Bobby Dison, Allen Dison and Chris Tank.
