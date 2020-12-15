GREENHILL — Connie Thersa Parker, 66, of Greenhill, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. She was a member of the North Carolina Church of Christ where she taught the cradle roll babies for many years. She was a 1973 graduate of Rogers High School and a 20-year cancer survivor. She recently retired from Glenwood Rehab and Convalescent Center where she always warmed the hearts of residents and families with her sweet smile and quiet demeanor.
Survivors include her Loving mother, Margelun Behel Parker; brother, Douglas Wayne Parker (Sandra); sister, Marsha Parker Willis (Ronnie).
Her pride and joy nieces and nephews, Heather Parker Haddock (Chad), Micah Parker, Will Willis (Tara), Wesley Willis (Holly); great-nieces and nephews, Nathaniel and Gage Parker, Aiden and Easton Haddock, Chi, Peyton and Mattie Willis, Heidi and Luke Pearson.
Preceded in death by her father, Jessie Malachi “Chi” Parker; grandparents, Harry and Nellie Richardson Behel and Raymond and Ella Thompson Parker.
A private burial will be held at North Carolina Cemetery with Leon Cole and Don Williams officiating. Pallbearers will be nephews and great nephews.
The Parker family wishes to thank all of the first responders and neighbors who came to assist, and friends and family who have shown overwhelming love and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department or North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
