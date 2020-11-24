LEXINGTON — Connie Williams Pierce, 68, of Lexington, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Connie was a graduate of Lexington High School. She attended University of North Alabama and worked as an operating engineer out of Local #320 at Reynold’s Metals. She was also a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.
A private family graveside will be held in Portertown Cemetery. Jeff Cruse will be officiating.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Louise Williams. She is survived by her children, Susan Pierce (Van) Cone and Matthew (Chasitie) Pierce; grandchildren, Vandiver, Clay and Cody; siblings, Mark (Arlene) Williams, Kay Fleming, Jenny (Jay) Moonie, Danny (Marilyn) Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
