FLORENCE — Connor Lee Fisher, 28, died January 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was the son of Jim and Tammy Fisher. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.