FLORENCE — Connor Lee Fisher, age 28, of Florence, passed away Monday 24, 2022.
Connor was born on November 28, 1993, in Athens, Alabama. Connor was a young, vibrant, handsome, funny, kind, loving, caring young man with a bright future. He loved his family, his friends, snow skiing, and the mountains. Connor dreamed of making a career out of helping others. His latest dream was to become a counselor to drug addicts.
He was a fearless child that never knew a tree he hadn’t climbed, a bluff he hadn’t jumped off, or a room without a warm welcome. Connor grew up loving going to his Granny and Pop’s farm, playing cards with his Dot Dot, eating his Aunt Granny’ caramel cake and playing in his Uncle Pop’s wood shop. From a kid testing a knife’s “sharpness” on his mother’s new recliner to a young man leaving home to work on a mountain in Colorado, he attacked life with a vigor and a fly by the seat of his pants attitude all his own. He was a standout goalkeeper for Florence High School and the Shoals Soccer Club. He also had a caring side that was especially seen when he visited his younger cousins Noah and Sam. The way he sincerely cared about each person he met positively impacted more lives than he ever will know. He will be remembered for loving big, his sense of humor and his thirst for fun and adventure.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jean Fulks Jones and L.C. Jones; paternal grandparents, Louis and Dorotha Fisher; great-aunt, Bet Welch; great-uncle, John Welch; uncle, Chris Jones; cousin, Ryan Jones; and friend, Rivers Starkey.
He is survived by parents, Jim and Tammy Jones Fisher; brother, Ben Fisher; maternal uncles, Doug Jones (Susan Chan), and their children, Amy Thiede (Gary Thiede Jr.) and Ashley Xu and Keith Jones (Maureen Jones) and their children, Melissa Shupe (Craig Shupe), Caleb Shupe, Brittany Grubbs (John Grubbs), and their daughter, Emory Grubbs; paternal aunt, Cindy Traisi (Chuck Traisi); paternal uncle, Hank Fisher (Michele Fisher), and their children, Cole Fisher (Lindsey Fisher), Noah and Sam Fisher, and Alex Fisher (Ali Fisher); a large extended family and a multitude of friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, January 29th 4-6pm at Williams Funeral Home (Helton Drive, Florence).
Masks are encouraged but not required. We invite his friends to share stories of his life. In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship will be set up in Connor’s name.
Family and friends may currently sign the visitation book at www.wfunerals.com.
