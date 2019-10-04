FLORENCE — Conrad Wallace “Wally” Haeger, 71, of Florence, passed away September 29, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Sheffield First Church of the Nazarene; United States Army Reserve 883rd QM, having made over 70 parachute jumps. He was employed for 27 years with Printers and Stationers as a Systems Analyst in Florence, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Lucille Wallace Haeger; son, Brad Haeger; in-laws, Clifford and Louise Patrick.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cindy Patrick Haeger; son, John P. Haeger, Nashville, TN.; brothers, Jasper Lee Mathis (Martha), Arlington, VA; John D. Haeger (Loredanna), Olive Branch, MS.; sisters, Rebecca Rhodes (Jim), Florence, AL, Martha Hausback (Pat), Spring Hill, KS, and Mary Lou Haeger, Raymore, MO.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home today, October 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon. A service will follow at noon in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park, officiating will be Reverend Howard Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Ken Nix, Doug Hendon, Greg Peeden, Scott Peeden, Mike Johnson and Wayne Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Coffee High School Class of 1965 and Employees of Printers and Stationers.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the American Cancer Society or the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.
