LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Conrad William “Bill” Beckman, 91, died December 5, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with a Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral will be Wednesday at noon at Loretto Sacred Heart Church. Graveside service will follow with military honors at Sacred Heart Cemetery. He was a U.S. Naval veteran, serving in the Korean War.

