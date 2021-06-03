LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.
Constance Aurelia Thompson Weamer, 70, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. The funeral mass will immediately follow at the church with Father Michael Adams officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Connie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was very kindhearted woman with a sweet and friendly personality who met no stranger. She loved her husband, friends, and family deeply. Connie loved her cats, and if there were stray cats in the area, they knew to come to Connie. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives. The Lord blessed her husband, friends, and family to be with her during her passing. Connie was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Ray Young; mother, Dorothy Thompson; brothers, Joseph Thompson and Tim Thompson; and niece, Laura Thompson.
Connie is survived by her husband, David Weamer; son, Richard Young (Lisa); father, Carl G. Thompson; brothers, Paul Thompson, Tom Thompson, and Mike Thompson (Sandra); sisters, Mary Thompson and Anne Cain (Randall); grandchildren, Tish Hinkle, Justin Young, Brit Young; mother-in-law, Jane Weamer; sisters-in-law, Laura Weldon and Lisa Weamer; seven great-grandchildren; ten nephews, 12 nieces, and many friends, including Jeff Smith and Dewanda Smith.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Smith, Ryan Thompson, Chris Boston, Matt Thompson, Nicolas Thompson, and Ty Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dr. Galbraith Veterinarian Clinic, Pulaski, TN.
Special thanks to Maury Regional Critical Care nurses and to Mark Sells, Nurse Navigator.
