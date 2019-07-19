GREENHILL — Constance Gay McInnish of Greenhill, AL, passed away July 17, 2019. Gay was a member of Greenhill United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Annice McInnish of Greenhill; uncle, Glenn McInnish (Myra) of Florence; cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents: Rowdy Lincoln McInnish and Nora B. Mitchell McInnish.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Michael Burgess officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Thacker, Danny Knight, Eric Thacker, Kirk Thacker, Mitch Knight and David Wilson.
The family would like to thank all those who have loved and cared for Gay all these years.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
