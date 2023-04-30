MUSCLE SHOALS — Constance “Connie” Marveline Thomas, age 92, of Muscle Shoals, passed away April 27, 2023. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The funeral will be at Cox Blvd Church of Christ on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 2 p.m., with Larry Kilpatrick and Tom Gosser officiating. She will lie in state an hour before the service. Burial will follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens.

