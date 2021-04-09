RUSSELLVILLE — Cora Alice Daniel, age 89 of Russellville, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and was a member of Alva Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Daniel is survived by her children, Roger Daniel, wife Pam and Sandra Willis, husband Billy; grandson, Bill Willis and wife Jessica; sister, Faye Seals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buen and Bertha Porter; brothers, Hugh Porter, Ray Porter and Dan Porter; sister Louise Simmons.
There will be a graveside service held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 10, 2021 at Franklin Memory Gardens with Keith Prince officiating.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Russellville Healthcare for the great care and kindness that was given Ms. Cora.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
