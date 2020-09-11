ANNISTON — Cora Ann Winchester Durham, 87, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Anniston, AL. She was born March 22, 1933 near Pleasant Site in Franklin County to Joseph Fred Winchester and Vivian Carter Winchester. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Saks, Anniston, AL, where she actively participated in the Golden Jewels Senior Group and her Sunday School class. She was a member of Pleasant Site Church of Christ when she lived in the Pleasant Site community. Cora Ann was an avid seamstress who pieced and quilted many quilts which she gave away to family and friends.
Graveside services will be Saturday, September 12, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Site Cemetery, Red Bay, AL with Dr. Todd Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Site Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Family left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Polly Crow (Douglas); son, Steven Durham; grandchildren, Jason Crow (Jessica), Shannon Durham (Jasmine), Zachary Crow (Ashley) and Dustin Durham (Natasha); seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary W. Craig and Charlotte Winchester; nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lillie Mae Durham and her husband, Herbert; two brothers, James and John Winchester and a niece, Laura Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Douglas, Jason, Zachary and Jackson Crow, Brandon King and Tifford Bordon.
She diligently donated school supplies every year to help elementary students. In her honor,
donate supplies to the class of your choice.
